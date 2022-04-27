Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

KMI opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

