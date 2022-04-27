KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 32,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $23.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.
KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
