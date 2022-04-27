KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 32,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.