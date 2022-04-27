KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Up 3.8%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

About KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

