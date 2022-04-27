KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Up 3.8%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The company has a market cap of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
About KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)
