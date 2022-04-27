Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.83). 17,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 21,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of £74.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

