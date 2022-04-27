Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 479,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,917. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

