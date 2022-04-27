Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. 39,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,886. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
