KUN (KUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,342.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $47,129.14 and approximately $1,342.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $23.56 or 0.00060196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.75 or 0.07295035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

