L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $13.35-13.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHX opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

