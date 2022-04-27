LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 939.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. 63,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.