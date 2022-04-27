LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in GDS were worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 13,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

