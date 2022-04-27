LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 238,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.80% of Agora worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in API. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of API traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.