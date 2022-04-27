LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $18.89 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 465,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $144.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.