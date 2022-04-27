LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $2.42 Million in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of VLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 49,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,653. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

