LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 966,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,488 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. 148,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.83 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.