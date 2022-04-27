LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 56,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.10% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,267. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

