LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.13% of BlackSky Technology worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKSY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,209. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

