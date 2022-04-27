LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.17. 4,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

