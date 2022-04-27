Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.78. 1,240,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.76. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $449.50 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

