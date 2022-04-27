Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Lands’ End reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 308,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,495. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

