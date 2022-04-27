Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.58

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 51246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

LGGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 329 ($4.19) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

