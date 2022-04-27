Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 588.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 329 ($4.19) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

LGGNY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 155,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,885. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

