Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 14,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,672. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

