Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.39. 21,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,011,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

