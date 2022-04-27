Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.
NYSE LII opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $223.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.