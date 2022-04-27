Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

NYSE LII opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $223.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.