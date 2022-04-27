Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.10.

LII traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $224.72. 9,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,967. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $223.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

