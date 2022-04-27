Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.14, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$669.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

