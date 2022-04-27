Lethean Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $350,944.96 and $369.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,146.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.88 or 0.07328556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00256024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00781678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00573990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00376538 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

