L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 534.5% in April

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 534.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LNFA remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. L&F Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,352 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 119,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

