Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.23. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 83,712 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
