Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Life & Banc Split stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.90. 112,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$325.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Life & Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$8.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.76.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

