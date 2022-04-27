Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Life & Banc Split stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.90. 112,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$325.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Life & Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$8.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.76.
