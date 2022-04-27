Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $129,739.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00258110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.