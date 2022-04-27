Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

