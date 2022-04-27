Lisk (LSK) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $262.39 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

