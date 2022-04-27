Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $337.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $337.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.34 or 0.99571151 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 114% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 756,032,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

