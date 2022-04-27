Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.46 and traded as low as C$33.07. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 1,122,013 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -77.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

