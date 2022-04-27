Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.46

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.46 and traded as low as C$33.07. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 1,122,013 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -77.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51.
In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
