LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $233.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $238.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 358,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.