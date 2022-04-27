Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,352. Livent has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,075.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

