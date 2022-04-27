Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LVVV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 771,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
