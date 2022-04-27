Loki Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.17 or 0.07378771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00258759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00775154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00601253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00080373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00381021 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.