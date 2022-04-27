London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 70 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,978 ($101.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £44.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($108.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,619.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,285.14.
In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($88.35) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,437.17). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($100.24), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,363,609.93).
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
