Loop Capital Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $238.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $273.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

FFIV opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.57.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in F5 by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in F5 by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

