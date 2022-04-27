LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans GBX 7.40 Dividend

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 395 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.61. The stock has a market cap of £415.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 512 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

