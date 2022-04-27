LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans GBX 7.40 Dividend

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 395 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.61. The stock has a market cap of £415.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 512 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.