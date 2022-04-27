Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $17.64

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 17.64, but opened at 18.88. Lucid Group shares last traded at 18.27, with a volume of 315,386 shares.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.76.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

