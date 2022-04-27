Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,703. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

