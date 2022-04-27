Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.35. 134,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,433,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

