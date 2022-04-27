Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.