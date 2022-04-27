Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

