Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LXFR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $462.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

