Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.88

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 21449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

