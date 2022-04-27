M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MBSC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,265. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

