MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
